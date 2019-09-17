<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Central Bank of Nigeria has rescheduled it’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting to Thursday and Friday this week.

The meeting was initially fixed for next week Monday and Tuesday. The CBN Director, Corporate Communication Department, Mr Isaac Okorafor, said this in a statement issued in Abuja.

The terse statement did not give any reason for rescheduling the meeting. It reads in part, “This is to inform all our stakeholders and general public that the MPC meeting no 269 earlier scheduled to hold on Monday 23 and Tuesday, September 24 will now hold on Thursday, September 19 and Friday, September 20.

“All inconveniences caused by the change are highly regretted.”