Fintech specialists and other stakeholders have tasked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to conduct a talent needs survey to bridge the skills gap.

The Fintech and Human Resources (HR) experts spoke during the Fintech Talent summit held virtually on Tuesday.

They said the survey will help the regulators to understand the type of manpower challenges the industry is facing and to assist the education and training institutes to develop relevant curricular.





The keynote speaker and president of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, said the specific competencies identified by the survey would be a starting point for Fintech professionals, HR, educators and policymakers to understand what skills are needed in the industry.

“The industry is regarded as a dominant force in Africa. However, despite the huge potential of Fintech, access to and retention of best-in-class talents is a growing concern within the industry,” he said.