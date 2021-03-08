



The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Maiduguri branch, on Monday donated relief items worth Millions of Naira to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the State.

Presenting the Items, Alhaji Lawan Tijjani Kanuriyana, the CBN Maiduguri Branch Controller, said that the gesture is to support displaced families at this critical time of needs.

Kanuriyana said that that the items which included 300 bags of rice, 151 cartons of Indomie, 20 cartons of maggi, 31 cartons of tomatoes, 151 cartons of spaghetti, 150 bags of semovita, 20 cartons of vegetable oil and 11 cartons of salts would be given to the IDPs.





Responding, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, the Director General of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), lauded the bank for the donation, noting that it would go a long way to providing succor to the displaced families.

She said: “I am so honored, excited and speechless to receive these items for onward distribution to IDPs that are living in the IDPs camps and host community.

“I assure you that in the spirit of our accountability and principles that are guiding our code and ethics in the humanitarian context ,we will deliver it to the best of our ability to the persons concerned”, Kolo added.

Kolo urged other commercial banks operating in the state to emulate CBN by complementing efforts of the state government as well as other humanitarian actors in the upkeep of persons displaced by the insurgency.