The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has called on women in Bauchi state to apply and access soft loans being given out by the bank to set up business ventures and trades to ensure self sustenance.

The call was made in Bauchi on Monday by a senior staff of the bank, Shuaibu Baba Ahmed, at an orientation programme for the second phase of Digital Livelihood for Young Women and Girls organized by Centre for Information Technology And Development (CITAD).

According to him, the bank gives special consideration to women adding tha tone of the loans being given by the bank is the Micro Enterprises Development Funds where a beneficiary can access up to N10 million and repay in seven years with five percent interests.

Ahmed informed that applicants for the loan do not need any collateral but requires them to only introduce a traditional ruler or a clergyman in their areas as a guarantor.

The CBN official further added that the bank also grants agricultural loans to farmers under Anchor Borrowers’ Programme saying the 2019 wet season farm inputs for rice farmers in the state will be launched on Tuesday.

Earlier in his remarks, CITAD’s programme officer, Mohammed Chiroma, disclosed that the idea behind the training was to teach women how to use information and communication technology to establish or grow their businesses and equip them with modern business skills.

He said that participants in the training which would last for one month were drawn from different parts of the state.