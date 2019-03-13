



The Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has retired from the board of FCMB Group Plc.

In a notice on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday, FCMB said his retirement letter was accepted at a board meeting held on March 8.

“FCMB Group Plc hereby announces the retirement of Mr. Bismarck Rewane from the Board of the Company. This follows the acceptance of his retirement by the Board, at the Board of Directors’ meeting held on Friday, March 8, 2019.

“The Board and Management of FCMB Group Plc appreciate his valuable contributions and for always being available whenever called upon,” the statement added.