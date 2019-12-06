<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government is scheduled to pay N847.43m to investors in the first quarter of 2020 as treasury bills mature.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, in a circular on Wednesday, said of the N847.43m total treasury bills, N86.62m had 91-day tenors, N163.04m had 182-day tenors and N597.77m had 364-day tenors.

The circular read in part, “Treasury bills worth N52m will mature in January (N18m 91-day bills and N34m 182-day bills) while N529.92m Treasury bills will mature in February (N43.87m 91-day bills, N80.28m 182-day bills and N405.77m 364-day bills.

“Another N265.5m worth of Treasury bills will mature in March with N24.75m, N48.75m and N192m spread across the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day tenors.”

The CBN also planned to issue N847.44m worth of treasury bills in the first quarter of 2020.

It stated that N75.62m worth of Treasury bills with 91-day tenors would be issued while the 182-day tenor would see N141.04m worth of Treasury bills issued.

It added that the N630.77m worth of Treasury bills with 364-day tenor would be issued.

The circular gave the breakdown of the issuances with 91-day tenors to include N7m in January, N43.87m in February and N24.75m in March.

On the 182-day tenored bills, it said N12m would be offered in January, N80.28m in February and N48.75m in March.

The CBN said it would offer for subscription on the 364-tenor N33m in January, N405.77m in February and N192m in March.

It added that the amounts scheduled for subscription offer might change at short notice.