The Federal Government is scheduled to pay N847.43m to investors in the first quarter of 2020 as treasury bills mature.
The Central Bank of Nigeria, in a circular on Wednesday, said of the N847.43m total treasury bills, N86.62m had 91-day tenors, N163.04m had 182-day tenors and N597.77m had 364-day tenors.
The circular read in part, “Treasury bills worth N52m will mature in January (N18m 91-day bills and N34m 182-day bills) while N529.92m Treasury bills will mature in February (N43.87m 91-day bills, N80.28m 182-day bills and N405.77m 364-day bills.
“Another N265.5m worth of Treasury bills will mature in March with N24.75m, N48.75m and N192m spread across the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day tenors.”
The CBN also planned to issue N847.44m worth of treasury bills in the first quarter of 2020.
It stated that N75.62m worth of Treasury bills with 91-day tenors would be issued while the 182-day tenor would see N141.04m worth of Treasury bills issued.
It added that the N630.77m worth of Treasury bills with 364-day tenor would be issued.
The circular gave the breakdown of the issuances with 91-day tenors to include N7m in January, N43.87m in February and N24.75m in March.
On the 182-day tenored bills, it said N12m would be offered in January, N80.28m in February and N48.75m in March.
The CBN said it would offer for subscription on the 364-tenor N33m in January, N405.77m in February and N192m in March.
It added that the amounts scheduled for subscription offer might change at short notice.