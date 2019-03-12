



In commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD), the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Lawan Kuru, has called on parents to educate the girl child, to enable them compete with their male counterparts in the financial services industry, and other fields of employment hitherto dominated by men.

Addressing the staff at a brief ceremony to mark the day at the corporate head office in Abuja, at the weekend, Kuru, who was represented by AMCON’s Executive Director, Operations, Mr. Aminu Ismail, noted that the financial services industry is fast expanding just as the population is growing.

This means that over the next decade, there would be critical need for skilled professionals in the sector, and women must play a significant role in ensuring that these needs are effectively met, he added.

He said: “Nigeria is a big market for financial services and as the most populous country in Africa; it is also the choice investment destination for forward-looking investors.

From projections, the country in the years ahead would require professionals in all aspects of financial services and it is my wish that we have increased women participation in the sector. It is not accidental that the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘Balance for Better’. It has come at a time when women in the industry need to step up participation and contribution in order to achieve this desired goal.

“As far as our Corporation is concerned, we remain committed to ensuring that more women are given the opportunity to pursue their ambitions. We are not afraid to put women in positions of authority because they are women, it is rather based on the competence and value they have added, and would continue to add to our resolution and recovery strategy.

Aside that, we continually ensure that we train our women, and also encourage them to put in more efforts into self-development for effective capacity building.”

Kuru also noted that the “bad bank” has women who are taking the lead in resolution strategy, administrative and managerial areas of the Corporation’s work.

He said, AMCON remains committed to investing in both her female employees, and their male counterparts as capacity and efficiency have been at the core of its focus.

While commending the efforts of other groups who have pushed for more women participation in the financial industry, he commended associations contributing largely in taking the message to the grassroots, which have encouraged more female participation including young girls in these areas.

Also speaking, a renowned counsellor and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Peak Performance Academy, Mrs. Modupe Wigwe, and guest speaker at this year’s edition, challenged the ladies in the Corporation to always ensure that they are bold, qualified and competent enough to compete with their male counterparts on professional grounds around the office space.

She said it was not enough for women to be shouting equal rights when indeed most of them are not ready professionally, mentally and emotionally to assume the positions they fight for.