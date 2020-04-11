<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Aggrieved Nigerian shareholders have approached the British Financial Conduct Authority to urgently stop the sale of Union Bank UK PLC, a subsidiary of Union Bank of Nigeria pending the conclusion of the investigation of how no fewer than 65,000 Nigerian shareholders of the bank were dispossessed of their shares.

The shareholders in a letter written by their solicitor and dated February 4, 2020 and addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of the British Financial Conduct Authority, drew the attention of the agency to the fact that the Nigerian Government had already commenced investigation into how the shareholders were dispossessed of their shares and transferred them to a shell company in Mauritius.

In the strongly worded letter signed by Agabaidu Chukwuemeka Jideani, the shareholders pointed out that allowing the sale of the UK subsidiary of the bank would amount to transferring the ownership of the bank to those who hid under the veil of the Mauritius firm to take over the bank and rob the 65,000 others of their sweat.

The letter, which is copied to the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Department of State Services, Security and Exchange Commission, Nigerian Stock Exchange and the Attorney General of the Federation, made it clear that any attempt by the British financial agency to allow the sale of the shares would also compromise the probe being handled by the Office of Director of Public Prosecution in the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Part of the letter said: “We are solicitors to Rainmakers BV (hereinafter ‘our client’) on whose request we bring to your notice the ongoing criminal investigations concerning alleged fraud and fraudulent manipulations of financial information during the change of ownership transactions through which more than 65,000 former Nigerian shareholders of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc were dispossessed of the bank to transfer majority ownership to a Mauritius shell firm whose corporate veil shields Nigerians, their foreign accomplices and subsequent purchases of shares who together are trying to sell the UK subsidiary.





“The criminal investigations being conducted by the Office of the Public Prosecutions in Nigeria and the Department of State Services started with the directive of the Attorney General of the Federation pursuant to petitions by our client and others. Many Nigerians were either named or implicated in allegedly performing or facilitating the fraudulent manipulation, fraud and unjust enrichment committed against the 65,000 shareholders. Some of these persons have already appeared before the probe panel.

“Despite their appearance before the investigation panel and the pendency of the criminal investigation report, some of them are mentioned as advisers of the UK subsidiary sale.

“Unfortunately, disregarding the ongoing criminal investigations, a transaction to monitise the alleged fraud and unjust enrichment by sale of Union Bank UK Plc to a company has been announced. The petitions contain allegation that this same UK subsidiary was directly implicated in round tripping and laundering of funds used in the change of ownership transactions being investigated.

“The serious allegations of fraud, official corruption and unjust enrichment being investigated by the DPP and DSS may lead to cancellation of the alleged fraudulent transactions and reversion of the ownership of the bank: There should be no sell-on of any arm of the bank or its other assets until the criminal investigations are concluded.

“Take this, therefore, as a notice under the law to suspend the sale of Union Bank UK Plc, the subsidiary of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc as such sale would compromise ongoing criminal investigations in Nigeria; until such a time as you receive a written proof from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution and the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation of Nigeria that the criminal investigations have been concluded and the status of the serious allegations,” the solicitor wrote in a mail we have sighted.

It was however unclear as at last night if the Nigerian government had summoned all the key officials named in the controversial transaction when shares of Union Bank were being sold many years ago and if the UK financial agency had started acting on the letter submitted by the aggrieved and dispossessed shareholders in Nigeria.

They claimed that they lost at least $2 billion by the action of those who sold shares of the bank to the shell firm in Mauritius.