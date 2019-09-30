<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Concerned Note Counters Association of Fidelity Bank (CNCAFB) has threatened to disrupt activities at all Fidelity Bank branches should the management of the bank fail to pay them their entitlements.

Speaking with reporters in Abuja, the Association in collaboration with Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN) complained that Note Counters are being “ill-treated” by the bank’s management.

CNCAFB Welfare Officer Adepoju Josiah Olusanya noted that despite being the set of employees performing the most tedious job schedules in the bank, Note Counters are the least paid.

Reacting to a public statement from Divisional Head, Brand and Communications Fidelity Bank, Charles Aigbe, Olusanya regarded as an insult the bank’s description of the aggreived Note Counters as “a few outsourced staff who were recently recalled by their employers.”

The Association’s statement reads: “Granted that Note Counters were employed by Fidelity Union Securities Ltd (FUSL), they were all seconded to Fidelity Bank Plc, carried their Identity Card as well as received salaries from the said Bank.

“Incidentally, the new kangaroo company named FSL Management Services Limited to sack the Note Counters for daring to speak out is also a subsidiary of Fidelity Bank Plc. This means that the terminal benefits due to core staff of the Bank should also be paid to Note Counters whether they resigned willingly or are disengaged by the Bank.

“We concede based on the provisions of the old Staff Handbook that applicable rates and terms of the Bank’s gratuity scheme may change from time to time depending on management’s consideration.

“However, our argument is that such change must be introduced with the consent of all employees of the Bank, including the Note Counters. Every bit of policy change so introduced into the Staff Handbook must conform to the employment laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Being that as it may, application of the terms of the April 2015 Reviewed Staff Handbook of the Bank wherein it was stated on page 15 thereof that the gratuity scheme terminates effective December 31, 2015 should be without discrimination against any category of staffs.

“The Note Counters who are either still serving or left employment of the Bank through sack or voluntary resignation should be paid their due entitlements for the sake of justice, fairness and equity.

“Let it be put on record that Note Counters are not ‘contract staff’. They cannot be used, ill-treated and dumped at will by Fidelity Bank without being paid terminal benefits.

“On a final note, we wish to make it clear that the wicked acts being perpetrated against Note Counters by the management of Fidelity Bank Plc are capable of jeopardising the interest of shareholders and customers.

“We use this medium to warm that the fortunes of shareholders and customers may no longer be safe with Fidelity Bank. The earlier customers hurry to withdraw their money from the Bank, the better for them. Nigerians must rise up to challenge the attempt to cause terrible chaos in the banking sector, thereby sabotaging Nigerian economy.

“All the aggrieved Note Counters have been mobilised to join forces with GICN and other sister Civil Society Organisations to protest in large number to the Central Bank of Nigeria as well as Fidelity Bank Plc branches nationwide within the coming week to press for justice.”