The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $100 million loan for Indorama Eleme Fertiliser & Chemicals aimed at helping it boost fertiliser production, the bank said in a statement on Thursday, reports Reuters.

The company, a unit of Singapore-based petrochemical producer Indorama, is seeking to double annual output of urea fertiliser from 1.4 million tons to 2.8 million tons, the statement said.

Once a net importer of fertiliser, Nigerian production has grown in recent years. In 2017, it exported around 700,000 tons of urea to markets in West African as well as North and South America.

Indorama Fertiliser’s increased output will target the export market but also seek to boost domestic supply to drive down prices.

Nigerian farmers still use much less fertiliser than their global and African peers due to high costs, leading to low crop yields that forced the country to spend around $6 billion on food imports annually.