AfDB appoints Bajabulile Tshabalala as senior vice-president

African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has appointed Bajabulile “Swazi” Tshabalala as the substantive senior Vice-President.

AfDB said this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Tshabalala, a South African, will take the role in November after 18 months in acting capacity following the retirement of Charles Boamah.

Since joining AfDB in 2018, Tshabalala has worked as the Vice-President of finance and chief financial officer of the Group.

“Following consultations with the Board of Directors, the President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Bajabulile “Swazi’’ Tshabalala as Senior Vice-President of the African Development Bank Group, effective from 1 November 2021,” the statement reads.

“Ms Tshabalala, a citizen of South Africa, has been Vice-President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the African Development Bank Group since joining the Bank Group in August 2018. She was appointed by President Adesina as Acting Senior Vice-President in March 2020, following the retirement of the incumbent, Mr Charles Boamah.

“Over the past three years, Swazi has served in several key leadership roles at the Bank, including as co-Chair of the Steering Committee, which worked bank-wide with the President for the successful 15th Replenishment of the African Development Fund (ADF 15) and the African Development Bank’s historic 7th General Capital Increase.”

Reacting to the appointment, Akinwumi Adesina, AfDB president, described Tshabalala as a “highly valuable member of the Bank’s senior management team” adding that she will “boost the operational and financial strengths” of the bank group in her new capacity.

“I am delighted to appoint Swazi as Senior Vice-President. She has been a highly valuable member of the Bank’s senior management team. She brings strong management skills, the ability to get results and adeptness in overseeing the Bank’s financial assets and portfolios,” he said.

“Over the years, she has shown commendable leadership in managing the Bank’s financial capabilities. In her new substantive role as Senior Vice- President, she will give even greater drive to our collective efforts to boost the operational and financial strengths of the African Development Bank Group.”

On her part, Tshabalala pledged to consolidate on the gains that have been registered in the last few years and “drive increased efficiencies, effectiveness and impact across all our work and operations.”

“I am greatly honoured to have been appointed into this senior leadership role by President Adesina. The staff of the Bank and I are excited about his vision for the Bank and Africa. The remarkable advancements, the global standing and reputation the Bank has attained in the past few years have been impressive,” she said.

“I look forward to working closely with the President and with the senior management, staff and the Board of Directors in delivering on the President’s vision to build a One-Bank, with strong teamwork, reinforcing the financial strength of the Bank, and helping to drive increased efficiencies, effectiveness and impact across all our work and operations.”