



The African Centre for Justice and Human Right (ACJHR) led by Barrister Nduka Edede Chinwendu has lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria for its Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS).

Under the HSRDIS, grants are provided to researchers and healthcare institutions for the development of vaccines, drugs and herbal medicines.

The ACJHR sees this move by the CBN as a pathway to healthcare security for all Nigerians.

Like other policies earlier initiated by the CBN under the leadership of its governor, Godwin Emefiele, she said the organization views this as another well-thought-out policy that will impact positively on the nation and all Nigerians.

She expressed confidence that this CBN’s latest move will turn the nation’s universities into centres for world class healthcare research and development.





She noted with excitement that this noble step by the apex bank is capable of helping to curtail further spread of COVID-19 and any other communicable or non-communicable diseases in the country.

“This initiative of the CBN which is part of the bank’s policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic, aimed at prompting intense research and development activities towards developing vaccines and drugs against the spread of other communicable and non-communicable diseases, should be applauded by all well-meaning Nigerians.

“The ACJHR also congratulated the recipients of the award for their efforts in working to develop solutions to some of the country’s healthcare challenges and urge them not to relent in their efforts to make Nigeria safe for all through their researches,” she said.