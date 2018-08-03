A 29-year-old banker, Kolawole Agboola, was on Friday appeared in a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N13.6 million belonging to two customers of Access Bank Plc, Lagos Island.

The accused, who resides at 4, Johnson Ikuomola St.in Idimu, Lagos is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and theft.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Hafsat Ajibode, told the court that the accused committed the offences between October 2017 and March 2018.

Ajibode said that the accused withdrew the money from the unnamed customers’ accounts by issuing a forged investment certificate to them to conceal his fraudulent activities.

Agbola pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said one of the sureties must be a relative of the accused and the other, a civil servant.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 16 for hearing.

The offences contravened Sections 287 (7), 325 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 (7) stipulates seven years imprisonment for offenders.