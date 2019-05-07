<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Access Bank Plc on Monday said that over 1,000 DiamondXtra customers would be rewarded with the sum of N60 million in the first DiamondXtra quarterly draw.

Victor Etuokwu, Access Bank Executive Director, Retail Banking, who stated this in Lagos, said that the bank would continue to reward loyal customers.

Etuokwu said that the bank would reward over 1,000 lucky customers with cash and other prizes in the DiamondXtra quarterly draw before end of May.

“We will continue in this spirit as we embark on this exciting retail journey with our loyal customers.

“We rewarded ten people last month with N1million each at the monthly draw and are set to reward more than 1, 000 lucky customers with cash and other prize categories in the DiamondXtra quarterly draw taking place this month of May,” he said.

Etuokwu said that the DiamondXtra Reward Scheme was the most rewarding way to save, adding that customers should take advantage of the opportunity.

He said that to participate in the promo, customers should open a DiamondXtra account and save in multiples of N5, 000 to stance the chance to win amazing prices in the quarterly draw.

“To join our winning train, all you need to do is to save or open a DiamondXtra account with just N5, 000 and save multiples of ₦5,000 to increase your chances of winning,” Victor said.

He stated that the rewards included the quarterly draws for Salary4Life (N100,000 every month for 20 Years), Education allowance for five years (N100,000 every month for 5 years) and Rent 4 a year (₦1,000,000), among others.