Access Bank Plc has re-emphasized its commitment to improving banking practices in Nigeria, and Africa by leveraging massively on technology.

Group Managing Director, Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, stated this during his strategic meeting with Satya Nadella, the Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft in Seattle, United States of America over the weekend.

The Bank has recently announced its five-year strategic plan focusing on enhancing Africa’s position in the global community and this high-level meeting with Satya Nadella, according to Mr. Wigwe is definitely a step in the right direction to achieving this goal.

“Africa is currently experiencing a massive growth in wider access to and adoption of technology, especially in improving businesses processes and lifestyle as well as optimum use of resources.

“However, we still realise that there are still untapped and immense opportunities, to provide essential and well-secured channels for transactions using technology to raise the standard of banking services in Africa, even while understanding the socio-economic dynamics of the countries,” said Herbert Wigwe.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, stated” “I want Microsoft to enable organisations like Access Bank to innovate digitally and grow their business exponentially.”

He noted that only two entities are capable of being the Alibaba of Nigeria – A massive retail operation or a large financial institution. “We need partners like you who have deep ambition for exceptional customer service.”

“We will be delighted to form a deeper relationship with Access Bank to drive innovation, and by extension exceptional customer experience in the African financial services space.” He said.

Access Bank through this partnership with Microsoft has already begun its five-year mission to enhance the perception of Africa by drawing the attention of the global community to the indigenous products of Africans – their rich history, people, culture, art, and lifestyle – while providing channels where businesses can fully participate in commercial activities

globally.

The Bank has consistently positioned itself to lead the innovation conversation among financial institutions by leveraging on technology to provide fast, secure, and reliable banking experience for customers within Nigeria and the African Continent.