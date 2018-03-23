First Bank Nigeria Plc has announced its plan to strengthen its overseas subsidiaries to reposition the bank for a better performance.

Speaking during a media parley in Lagos on Wednesday, Adesola Adeduntan, the bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, said part of their target is to ramp up the contributions from the international branches by the end of the current cycle.

Some of the countries where the bank currently has branches include the United Kingdom, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia.

“Where we are currently is, we have strength in governance in all the subsidiaries, we are putting in better technology, we’ve also recruited and strengthened management across all the subsidiaries,” said Mr. Adeduntan.

“So the oversight on the subsidiaries is now much more stronger and we have indeed benefitted from the fact that we have recruited a number of people into the executive management team with international banking experience.”

Mr. Adeduntan said the bank has opened a China office specifically designed to assist in intermediation between Chinese businesses and the country.

“Again, it’s an area where we are strengthening, not just about Nigeria, in most of our other locations especially the mineral-rich African countries (DR Congo, Sierra Leone, Guinea) where mining is very important, the role of the Chinese is becoming increasingly very important. That’s a major area of focus for us.”

To send a signal on the importance attached to the subsidiaries, Mr. Adeduntan said the bank, for the first time, is appointing a senior executive to take charge of them.

“The phase we’ve completed last year is the phase of shaking them up and ensuring that we give them all the tools and everything necessary for them to excel,” he said.

“This year is the year we expect them to start contributing. Like I said, their net contribution last year was negative.

“Our expectation is that over a five year period, their contribution should move to about ten per cent.”

On customer acquisition, the First Bank boss said the bank is targeting 20 million customers and 30 million customer accounts between now and the end of the strategic cycle.

“Part of the advantage we do have is that we are already a large scale institution, our marginal cost to serve would not materially increase even though we are increasing the customer,” he said.

“That’s because the baseline infrastructure is being built in a way and manner that whether you have 15 million customers or 30 million customers, the cost implications are not steep, so that way it actually makes sense for you to run more customers and more transactions through that platform.”