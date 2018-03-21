Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey apparently has big visions for bitcoin, commenting in a recent interview with The Times that he believes that the cryptocurrency will become the world’s single currency within 10 years.

According to Dorsey, “The world ultimately will have a single currency, the internet will have a single currency. I personally believe that it will be bitcoin.” Dorsey went on to say that the transition would happen “probably over ten years, but it could go faster,” which seems like an extremely unrealistic projection, even considering cryptocurrency’s meteoric rise in popularity over the past few months.

That Dorsey is a fan of bitcoin isn’t too surprising, though. In addition to serving as the CEO of Twitter, Dorsey is also the CEO of Square, which recently added the option to buy and sell Bitcoin directly from the Square Cash app. The company also released an illustrated children’s story touting the benefits of the digital currency. As for Dorsey himself, he’s gone on the record in an interview with The Verge about the benefits of bitcoin as a currency, describing it as the “next big unlock” for the world of finance.

Interestingly, Dorsey was in London for the interview as part of a promotional tour for Square, where The Times reports that he declined to take any questions about Twitter. Apparently, the issues of fixing his other company’s toxic culture, problems of abuse, and hateful conduct are less interesting than pretending to reinvent the world’s financial system.