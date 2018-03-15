The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said on Thursday the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting would hold between seven and 10 days after the Senate confirms the list of deputy governors and MPC members submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Emefiele stated this after the inspection of the Sunti sugar factory owned by the Flour Mills of Nigeria and part funded by the CBN.

The President submitted the list of two deputy governors and six MPC member to the Senate last year for confirmation.

Addressing journalists after the inspection, the CBN governor said he was “delighted that Senators have decided to screen the nominees earlier sent to them by Mr. President.”

“We will have a few days delay. MPC was supposed to hold on the 19th or 20th of March. What I suspect is that we will be holding our committee of governors meeting and we will decide. And I believe we will just have between seven and ten days delay and the MPC will hold,” he added.

Speaking on the success of the sugar factory, Emefiele said “with the success of this sugar factory, nothing is impossible and no hurdle is insurmountable, that we could see this happen in Nigeria. Nigeria is a country endowed with a lot of resources. It is endowed with youth and intelligent people, good soil and I believe we can do it. I want to repeat the promise I have made, if any company is interested in any agricultural, agro allied and agro processing industry, we are ready to support them.”