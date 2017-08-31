Residents of Kuje Area Council, FCT, on Thursday called for the establishment of more commercial banks to reduce the difficulty faced by customers, especially at month end.

The residents made the call in separate interviews in Kuje on Thursday.

They said that the fewness of banks with their limited number of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) had become worrisome.

Long queues are often witnessed at First Bank of Nigeria Plc, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Sky Bank Plc, the only banks in the area.

A customer to the FCMB, Mr. Sani Balla, expressed frustration at the bank’s failure to satisfy the quest of its customers queuing up for long hours.

Balla said he had been on the queue at the FCMB for several hours and when it was his turn to withdraw money, the machine stopped dispensing.

A Skye Bank customer, Mrs. Salamatu Dogo, said she had been waiting in the queue for more than three hours and had yet to withdraw some money to shop for Sallah.

“The bank management is aware of the usual chaos when salaries are paid and ought to have made adequate provision, by installing more ATMs.

“It is unfortunate that we have very few banks in Kuje, and the available ones do not have enough cash in their ATMs,” she said.

Mr. Dogara Musa, a customer to First Bank said he did not expect the long queue at the bank as many people were complaining of the present economic crunch in the country.