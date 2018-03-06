The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has suspended issuance of composite licence to any interested insurance investor as it has described it as inappropriate to operate a composite company.

Speaking at the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Members’ Evening in Lagos last week, the Commissioner for Insurance, Alhaji Mohammed Kari, said the issue of composite licensing came up at the last recapitalisation exercise in insurance industry as there was no clear cut way.

Henceforth, he said a company would be allowed to float either a Life or General Insurance company adding that any operator willing to do both will have them as different entities unlike the composite licence that allows an operator to do both business, using one licence.

Although, there is embargo on new licensing now, he said even if the Commission wants to grant new licence, there will only be two licencing categories, namely, Life licence and General Licence.

While reacting to the plan of NEM Insurance PLC to add life business to its operations by applying for life licence, he said: “There will be no composite licence henceforth. And if we want to give new Licence, it will just be NEM Life and NEM General, two separate companies.”

He however advised the company to buy into some of the existing life insurance companies as some underwriters are currently struggling financially.

He pointed out that there is an urgent need for recapitalisation in the insurance industry to make companies in the sector stronger and increase insurance penetration in the country.

He added that most companies in the industry needs some level of capital injection, urging some of these companies to either merge with others or be allowed to be acquired and not wait on the regulatory body force it on them.

He disclosed that in the last three years, only six or seven insurance companies are paying dividend, hence, there is no attraction for shareholders on insurance stocks.

Also, with the current rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) that allows free fall of share price to zero, he said most insurance stocks could be victims adding that this is why the industry needs recapitalisation.

Earlier, the president, NCRIB, Mr. Shola Tinubu, on behalf of the council, had expressed concern over the recent reported kidnapping of 110 pupils of Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, coming almost 1,407 days after the Chibok Girls were kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram members.

The Insurance brokers, he said, join both the federal government and multitudes of Nigerians in condemning the barbaric attacks and urged the government to intensify efforts towards the recovery of these girls.

He said it is totally condemnable that at a time the nation has started to accelerate its economic recovery goals that required confidence by foreign investors, this unsavoury news is breaking out in our clime.

“Our Council wishes to stand with parents of the affected children and pray for the immediate rescue of all of them,” he pointed out.