The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has taken its awareness campaign against the risk of patronising unlicensed banks to the 39th Kaduna International Trade Fair.

The corporation representatives were seen distributing publications including, handbills and books to the public and particularly visitors to the fair.

In an interaction with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, one of the NDIC official, Mrs Mary Jacob, said that no fewer than 300 visitors have signed their record books.

She stated that they were creating the awareness to prevent bank customers from losing funds deposited in their accounts.

“NDIC is warning customers against putting money in an unlicensed bank. We are letting them know that their funds are only secured where banks are licensed and carry NDIC stickers,” she said.

Speaking further, she said that though it was not uncommon for the unsuspecting public to fall for Ponzi schemes as a result of prevailing harsh economic realities, but cautioned that such risks are not worth taking.

NAN reports that March 1 is NDIC Special Day at the fair when there would be a lucky dip, where visitors to the stands who submitted their details, stand chances of winning prizes.