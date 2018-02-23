The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday, expressed readiness to support anyone willing to invest in agriculture across the country.

Mr Godwin Emefiele, Governor of CBN, made this known at the inauguration of Greenfield Integrated Poultry and Powdered Egg (GRIPPE) project, Emure-Ile, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He said that the agriculture sector had the capability to boost the nation’s economy, hence the need for state governments and individuals to embrace it.

“The CBN will help to drive economic growth and reduce unemployment in the country.

“What we have set out to do is to give support to anyone who wants to tap the potential of what God has given to our country.

‘’This we hope to do by providing the finance and also create job opportunities for the youth,” he said.

Emefiele commended the Ondo State government for initiating the powdered egg production, expressed optimism that the factory would reduce importation of the product and joblessness.

“This project helps to support the CBN and President Buhari’s determination to increase local production of critical agriculture produce and reduce importation of items that we can produce in Nigeria.”

Earlier, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, said the powdered egg project, a public private partnership project, would cost N42 billion, adding that it had great economic benefits to the country.

Akeredolu also stated that the state government would invest in ranches across the state.

“Every state must strive to have a ranch. We need ranches and we can’t run away from this,” he said.

Also, Mr Paul Obanoa, Managing Director, Greenfield Assets Ltd, thanked the governor for creating an enabling environment for the company to operate.

He assured that the first phase of the project would be inaugurated in about a year.

“We have shared this with so many of the finance institutions and so many organisations.

“I was in Germany last week and they are all interested in coming for this project,” he said.