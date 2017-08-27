The management of Heritage Bank has refuted report of an alleged N13billion fraud involving the Managing Director and other staff members of the bank of funds belonging to the Oyo State government.

While refuting that its Managing Director, Ifie Sekibo, is being investigated over the alleged fraud, the Bank however, admitted that some of its staff are being questioned by the EFCC.

Reacting to the report published in a national daily and a section of online platforms, “The Management will want to categorically and unequivocally state that neither the MD – Mr. Ifie Sekibo nor any member of the management staff of the bank is being investigated by the EFCC on a N13billion fraud.

“Contrary to the false report released by Sunday Punch Newspaper and other online news platforms, the EFCC had informed the bank of an account (not related to OYO state government as likewise verified by the Punch Newspaper via the State’s Finance Commissioner) being investigated by the agency.

“Over the last week, the bank has fully cooperated with EFCC by providing various documentation and also presented its staff in this regard.

“Management finds it distasteful, unethical and unprofessional of these media houses to tarnish the image of Mr Ifie Sekibo – MD/CEO and the bank.

“We urge the general public to disregard the article in its entirety.”