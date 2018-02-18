The Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Sunday said Jaiz Bank has done much to create a unique identity and boost ethical operations in the banking sector in the country.

He spoke when the Managing Director of the bank, Hassan Usman, paid a visit to him in Sokoto.

Tambuwal said his administration would partner with the bank to ensure that Sokoto farmers have access to loan facilities.

“We will partner with the bank to improve access to loans and other facilities for our workers and farmers,” he stated.

The governor to this end assured the bank of the state government’s cooperation at all times.