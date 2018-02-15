Ikeja Electric has partnered with United Bank for Africa and E-Top, a payment terminal service provider, to provide Point of Sales terminals for easy payment of electricity bills.

Ikeja Electric Chief Commercial Officer, Folake Soetan, said at the launch of the initiative in Ikorodu, Lagos on Wednesday that UBA would also grant loans to payment agents nominated by the communities, who would operate the POS terminals.

She said that the approach reflects the company’s long standing commitment to delivering practical solutions for consumers and communities in which it operates.

Soetan said: “In line with this initiative, the Community Development Associations are expected to serve as guarantors for members of the communities who have been nominated as payment agents, while UBA and E-top will provide seed capital and POS terminal, respectively.

“We are delighted to partner these two reputable organisations in providing the right support to communities in which we operate, in addition to our commitment to offer improved service delivery to our consumers.”

Helen Brume, UBA’s Divisional Head, Power and Project, said the bank was delighted to be a strong partner and supporter of Ikeja Electric.

According to Brume, UBA has long history of partnership with Ikeja Electric being one of the key financiers of the acquisition of the distribution license and assets at the onset of privatisation in 2013.

She said: “UBA will continue to lend its support to improve flexibility of payment services and options to the consumers of Ikeja Electric.”

Also speaking, Lee Olubode, E-top Executive Director, said that the company had been in partnership with Ikeja Electric in providing payment convenience for its consumers across all its business locations.

Olubode said: “This gesture of giving back to the community where it operates is a laudable one and it is on this line that E-top yielded its support to Ikeja Electric towards achieving this goal.

“E-top has found a partner in Ikeja Electric and will always support its business by delivering superlative payment services and customer support to Ikeja Electric consumers.”

Badmus Ayinde, Chairman, Shiriki Community Development Association, Ishawo, Ikorodu commended Ikeja Electric for the initiative.

Ayinde, however, appealed to the company to repair all damaged transformers in the area so that electricity would be regular, adding that this would encourage consumers to pay their monthly bills.