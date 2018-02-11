Ecobank Foundation has donated $750,000 to Mozambique to support the country’s malaria eradication programme.

The Mozambican Ministry of Health received the money from the bank, APA reports.

The intervention stems from the foundation’s partnership with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Ecobank Foundation on Saturday explained that the funding was intended to support the campaign for the distribution of mosquito nets and to provide diagnosis and treatment of malaria.

“With the contribution, we support the government in its determination to rid the country of malaria.

“We are one step closer to improving the quality of life for children, families and entire communities” said Julie Essiam, Managing Director of the Ecobank Foundation.

She stressed that Mozambique has made great strides in fighting the disease.

It states that at the time of the renewal of its three-year partnership in 2016, the Ecobank Foundation has pledged $750,000 to support the fight against malaria in an African country.

According to the foundation, through this partnership, the contribution of the Ecobank Foundation increased to $2.25 million in favour of the government’s program in Mozambique.

The financial contribution of the Ecobank Foundation represents only one facet of their collaboration with one of the main objectives being to strengthen the financial management capacities of the entities benefiting from the Global Fund grants in Africa.

The foundation points out that in 2017 the implementing partners in Liberia and Chad were trained on financial management and cash flow techniques and that Mozambique is among countries where the capacity-building program will be launched later this year.

Together with the other major private partners of the Global Fund, the Ecobank Foundation is participating this week in a high-level mission to determine on the ground progress made by the country in the eradication of malaria.