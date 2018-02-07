The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given exporters who failed to repatriate their proceeds a ninety-day moratorium to comply or face a complete ban on banking services in Nigeria.

Ahmed Abdullahi, Director, Banking Supervision, disclosed this at the end of the first Bankers’ Committee meeting held in Lagos on Tuesday.

The bankers’ committee is a body comprising chief executive officers of banks in the country and the leadership of the CBN.

Abdullahi said: “There is a provision in the foreign exchange manual that requires all exporters to repatriate the proceeds of their exports.

“A number of exporters don’t, and we are saying an exporter may be banned from accessing banking services in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the same issue, the Chief Executive Officer of Citi Bank, Akinsowon Dawodu, said: “A sort of stricter measure was agreed and a 90-day moratorium was agreed for the backlog to be cleared, after which the CBN will resume its right to punish defaulters.”

The foreign exchange guideline stipulates the repatriation of crude oil proceed, not longer than 90 days, while non-oil export has a grace period of 180 days.

Similarly, the bankers’ committee unanimously agreed to harmonise the sale of foreign exchange at N360 to a dollar by removing the extra commission charged by individual banks.

Hamda Ambah, Managing Director of FSDH Merchant Bank, said any Nigerian who wants to go abroad for any reason and show up at his bank with his passport and ticket is free to buy at N360 to a dollar.

“There was some misunderstanding and some banks were charging some commission in addition to the N360.

“We are saying by this declaration that we have unified that rate for the benefit of Nigerians, and we urge customers of banks to report any bank that is found wanting”, she said.

The banks are currently buying at N357 and selling at N360 while the bureau de change buy at N360 and are expected to sell at N363 to a dollar.

Abdullahi also disclosed that the guideline for the Agric/SMEs fund was ready and that, by March, the funds should begin to gain traction.

“We had detailed discussion on the matter. We also had a presentation on it today.

“The modalities for the disbursement had been agreed and by this February we will see traction in that regard.

“Most of the tractions we will see will be from people who are interested in this fund.

“We are calling on interested entrepreneurs to come and assess the funds. The guidelines and modalities are out.

“So, it is up to the members of the public that are interested to come and access the funds.

“We also expect the banks to inform some of their customers to come out and take advantage of the funds”, he said.

On external reserves, Abdullahi said it had risen from $40 billion at the end of 2017 to $42 billion.