The Senate on Tuesday took a decision to harmonise and amend laws, rules and guidelines that do not adequately protect bank customers and give them substantial remedy when overcharged by lenders.

The task was given at the plenary to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, with a clear mandate to organise a public hearing for the purpose of achieving the objective.

It specifically asked the committee to invite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, his officials and other stakeholders like the forensic auditors, chief executives of commercial banks and bankers’ committee for the session.

These resolutions followed a motion titled ‘Urgent need to investigate, regularise and amend conflicting, vague and unjust remedies which the Central Bank of Nigeria offers to victims of excess and arbitrary bank charges and illegal deductions by commercial banks’, sponsored by Magnus Abe (APC, Rivers South-East) and co-sponsored by 22 others.

The upper legislative chamber in its resolution on the motion also charged the Federal Government to eradicate short payments of interests and end the culture of arbitrary bank charges with a view to protecting customers’ rights.

These steps, if taken by the government, according to the Senate, would reposition the bank to avert future reoccurrence.

Abe, while leading debate on the motion, noted that “over the years commercial banks in Nigeria have indulged in sharp practices of overcharging customers/depositors arbitrarily and excessively contrary to tariff stipulations, credit and monetary guidelines issued from time to time by the CBN”.

He added that the CBN had on February 20 reported that it had recovered about N2.6 billion from banks as excess charges imposed on their customers in 2015 through a statement issued by the Director, Corporate Communications Department, Muazu Ibrahim.

“In 2015 alone, the apex bank investigated about 6000 of such cases”, he said, lamenting that several of “the CBN five applicable rules that should remedy such hardship and discourage sharp practices by the commercial banks are conflicting, vague and unjust, thereby causing the commercial banks to frequently shortchange their customers”.

Abe further said that requests made by customers to the apex bank for clarification of the rules were largely ignored, warning that “if this trend is allowed to continue unabated, Nigerians will be worse of for it, while the commercial banks will continue to declare huge profits at the expense of innocent Nigerians from regular depositors to business firms”.

Contributing, Emmanuel Bwacha (APC, Taraba Central), commended the sponsor of the motion for exposing the mischief of banks on arbitrary charges, stressing the need to fight corruption in the banking sector.

Also, Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi West) noted that money running into several thousands and millions are being illegally deducted from customers’ savings without their consent.

According to him, dead customers were major victims of such deductions, and emphasised the need for banks to always contact the next of kin for account details of their customers immediately they passed on.