Skye Bank has shown strong leadership in online innovations in the Nigeria’s banking industry, as its website, www.skyebankng.com, recently clinched the overall winner in two categories, namely; “web content” and “accessibility” of the 2017 edition of the highly coveted Web Jurist Award conducted by Philips Consulting.

The bank was also ranked among top contenders like Access Bank; Zenith Bank and United Bank for Africa, an improvement on the previous year’s performance.

Recall Skye Bank’s rating by Phillips Consulting in 2017 recorded an improvement from 2016 when it was rated 8th behind Ecobank’s which emerged overall winner at the time and 18th position in 2015.

All these feat shows Skye Bank’s website is one of the most improved, beating other lenders in that space and the success is inseparable from the bank’s heavy investment in the upgrade of its website and the robust real-time content strategy it deployed.

The Web-Jurist rating and awards is an initiative of Phillips Consulting Limited, aimed at measuring the effectiveness of websites in the private sector, to ensure continuous enhancement of e-business activities and encourage better web communications practice.

The Consulting giant had carried out a detailed evaluation of the websites of 20 commercial banks, 103 Federal Government parastatals, 29 state governments, 47 insurance companies, four telecommunication companies and seven indigenous airlines.

Reacting to its shine at the Web Jury Awards, Skye bank quoting its Group Managing Director/CEO, Tokunbo Abiru, noted that the gesture emphasizes the bank’s commitment to provide its online stakeholders with accurate, relevant and timely information at all times.

“Winning the best web content and accessibility award is a significant accomplishment and demonstration of the Bank’s commitment to provide its online stakeholders with accurate, relevant and timely information at all times and eliminate barriers that prevent interaction with the website,” Mr. Abiru noted.

Mr Abiru also noted that “industry leadership in the digital space is one of Skye Bank’s value propositions to its customers and as such, “we find our ranking encouraging, notwithstanding that our website is work in Progress.

“Our digitization initiative and journey is intended to instill a memorable experience that aligns with the lifestyle of our online customers.”

The web jurist awards which commenced in 2001, evaluates the effectiveness and performance of Nigerian websites based on set criteria agreed by e-business experts from Philips Consulting. Winners are selected in categories that include: Aesthetics; technical aspects; website content, e-financial services, customer experience and performance. The award also recognizes other organizations across Banks, discount houses, telecommunication and insurance firms.

Skye Bank Plc., one of the leading banks in Nigeria and also a pioneer in electronic banking, embraced technology in service delivery at inception and has consistently applied it to delight its customers.

The bank provides convenient and innovative electronic banking products and services to drive customer satisfaction, business growth and seamless management of business processes. It also ensures high level of security to ensure its customers are protected. The bank’s wide range of electronic channels and solutions – ATM, PoS, web, mobile and internet banking, are efficient and top rate.