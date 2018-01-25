The Naira on Thursday traded at N360.54 to a dollar at the investors’ window.

However, it was sold at N363 to the dollar at the parallel market, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N505 and N442 respectively.

Trading at the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment saw the Naira closed at N362 to a dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro exchanged at N505 and N442, respectively.

At the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) window, the Naira was traded at N305.65 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N431.97 and N377.08, respectively.

Currency traders expressed delight in the stability of the naira at the nation’s foreign exchange market.

The introduction of the investor’s window in April 2017, had boosted liquidity in the market, ensuring timely execution and settlement for eligible transactions.