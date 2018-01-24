Keystone Bank Limited has denied having in its custody any illegally hidden money belonging to the Federal Government of Nigeria or any of its agencies.

Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial District had accused the bank of colluding with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation to conceal about $141 million and thereafter illegally withdrew $4 million.

But Keystone Bank in a statement by the General Counsel and Company Secretary, Dr. Michael Agamah, on Tuesday said: “We wish to state categorically that Keystone Bank Limited has never illegally hidden or withdrawn any amount of money belonging to the Federal Government or any of its agencies.

“Details of all Federal Government funds in custody of Keystone Bank had always been fully disclosed to all relevant Federal Government agencies and at no time did Keystone Bank collude or ‎conspire with any official of the Federal Government to disobey the Federal Government directives on the TSA.”

The lender informed its stakeholders that it would not conduct itself in breach of the laws or policies of the government, including the TSA policy, and had since been engaging with relevant agencies to remit all funds in the Bank’s custody.