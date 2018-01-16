Kano State Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, has inaugurated the financial inclusion state steering committee at Central Bank of Nigeria, Kano state branch.

Speaking at the ceremony Alhaji Usman Alhaji expressed appreciation to the Central Bank for recognising the importance of Kano State Government for addressing the issue of financial inclusion that has now taken a global dimension.

Alhaji said that the scheme would assist the peoples to have adequate access to financial services in convenient and affordable manners.

The Kano SSG therefore appealed to all participants and stakeholders to give their maximum support toward achieving the target of the committee.

Also speaking on the occasion, Mrs. A. B. Abubakar, the representative of Kano Central Bank of Nigeria branch controller, said the financial inclusion was achieved when all Nigeria have easy access to formal financial services that would make their needs at affordable cost.

She added that the key implementation focus areas were cashless Nigeria policy mobile money scheme and the collective investment scheme, among others.