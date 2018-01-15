Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) have invested N6.28 trillion out of the N7.41 trillion pension assets in Federal Government’s securities, as at the end of November 2017.

National Pension Commission (PenCom) disclosed this on its website saying the figure represents 70.67 percent of the pension funds.

Investments in FGN securities include: N4.02 trillion amounting to 54.30 percent in bonds; N1.21trillion in treasury bills (16.29 percent); N5.99 billion in agency bonds (NMRC & FMBN), (0.08 percent) and N55.69 billion in Sukkuk.

The data revealed that N662.72 billion, which is 8.95 percent of the funds, was invested in domestic ordinary shares; while N102.89 billion, which represents 1.39 percent was invested in foreign ordinary shares.

PFAs also invested N148.21 billion in state government’s securities to represent two percent of the fund; corporate debt securities got N255.21 billion, which represents 3.44 percent); supra-national bonds got N11.33 billion, 0.15 percent; commercial papers, N44.59 billion, 0.60 percent; banks was N564.68 billion to represent 7.62 percent.

Others are, Reits, N15.60 billion, (0.21 percent), foreign money market securities, N31.77 billion, (0.43 percent); private equity fund, N23.99 billion, (0.32 percent), real estate properties, N224.72 billion, (3.03 percent); infrastructure funds, N6.07billion, (0.08 percent) and cash & other assets, N15.35 billion, (0.21 percent).