The Central Bank of Nigeria said on Tuesday it had injected $210m into the interbank foreign exchange market, extending efforts to boost liquidity and alleviate dollar shortages.
The bank said, in a statement, it had released 100 million dollars earmarked for the wholesale market, $55m 00for small businesses and individuals, and 55 million dollars for certain dollar expenses such as school fees and medical bills.
