The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday cautioned Nigerians against abusing the naira notes, warning that anyone caught would risk six months imprisonment or pay a fine of N50,000.

Mr. Samuel Shuaibu, an official from the Currency Operations Department of the CBN, Abuja, said this in Calabar during the ‘CBN Fair’, and sensitisation campaign for residents in the state on the appropriate use of the naira.

Shuaibu stated that the abuse of the naira was not in line with the CBN’s policy,stressing that offenders would henceforth be arrested and prosecuted.

According to him, the awareness programme was aimed at sensitising the public on the need to accord respect to naira, online transfer system, how to identify fake currency notes, as well as how to approach the CBN for complaints amongst others.

He decried the fact that Nigerians accord more respects to the American Dollar more than the naira, saying that Nigerians ought to appreciate and value the naira because it serves as a symbol of national identity.

His words: ”The naira has suffered abuse from a majority of Nigerians. Today, we find some people spraying the naira in occasions, soiling it, writing on it, squeezing it while others are hawking it.”