The global leader in payments Visa, today has announced a range of advanced sensory elements, to support the Visa brand when customers make transactions through connected, payment-enabled devices. These new sound, animations and mobile vibrations, will accompany real-time notifications when customers complete a transaction whether online or at a merchant location.

Through the sensory branding, Visa is bringing movement and energy to the payment industry in Nigeria with a mix of sound, animation and vibrations, which will ensure customers experience a feeling of speed, trust, security and convenience when a transaction is completed. This innovative new technology will be officially launched at Visa’s global campaign ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics Games in PyeongChang South Korea.

“As new payment experiences continue to shape the world, Nigeria is fast becoming a country where digital transactions is constantly explored by customers every day,” said Oluwakemi Okunsanya, Country Manager Visa Nigeria.

“Payments have become seamless and Visa customers need to be reassured that each completed transaction is secure even in an environment where a Visa logo is not visible.

“Our range of sound, animation and vibrations will give customers the assurances they want every time they complete a transaction using Visa products. The sensory branding elements will be used in a combination of entirely new channels as well as existing payment platforms,” She added.

On the value of sensory branding, extensive consumer research was conducted by Visa in eight countries, to understand the impact and perception of consumers towards payments. Visa found out that sensory branding portrays a feeling of happiness, excitement and fulfilment when exposed to customers.

Merchants, POS hardware vendors, technology companies and issuers in Nigeria will be able to incorporate these branding elements to their digitally connected devices and payment platforms.

Following its debut at the next Winter Olympics, the sound of Visa is expected to roll out in the real-world, starting in a variety of pilot modes in 2018 with national merchants and point-of-sale (POS) hardware vendors. The sensory branding will also be available as a software development kit (SDK) on the Visa Developer Platform, and through the Visa Ready program for deeper integration requirements in 2018.