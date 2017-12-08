Joe Penney/File Photo/Reuters

The naira, yesterday, appreciated to N360.31 per dollar in the Investor and Exporter (I&E) window, while the volume of dollars traded dropped by 7 per cent.

Data from the Financial Market Dealers Quote (FMDQ) showed that indicative exchange rate for the I & E window, known as Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange, NAFEX, rose to N360.31 per dollar, yesterday, from N360.93 per dollar on Wednesday, translating to a 62 kobo appreciation of the naira.

Meanwhile, the volume of dollars traded declined by 48 per cent to $171.01 million yesterday from $329.97 million traded on Wednesday.

Investigation however revealed that naira remained stable at N363 per dollar in the parallel market for the fourth consecutive day.

