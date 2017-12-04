- Advertisement -

Jim Ovia, Zenith Bank Plc chairman, says Godwin Emefiele is the best governor the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ever had.

Ovia made this statement while accepting a honorary degree of doctor of business administration at the 47th convocation of the University of Nigeria (UNN).

Ovia and Emefiele are alumni of the UNN.

“As the present governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele’s performance and current results arguably puts him as the best central bank governor in the history of Nigeria,” he said.

“These performances are no doubt due to the excellent training he received at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

“I can attest that this university is indeed a training ground for capable, committed, and compassionate change agents, having witnessed firsthand, the quality of a product of this institution, in the person of Dr. Godwin Emefiele, who was the chief executive officer and group managing director of Zenith Bank Plc., between July, 2010 and May, 2014. During which time the bank witnessed exponential growth and phenomenal profitability.

“I am truly honored and humbled to accept this honorary doctoral degree from the great den of the lions – the University of Nigeria, Nsukka – on this auspicious occasion of your 47th convocation ceremony. In this regard, I sincerely thank the vice chancellor, the council and the senate of this great and noble institution for bestowing on me this honorary doctoral degree of business administration.”

Ovia said alumni of the university have proven their worth in several endeavours saying, “in reality and particularly in the corporate steeple chase, the lions have always devoured their prey and beaten their competitors to the game. I’m always lucky to be on their side.”