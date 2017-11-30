- Advertisement -

Fidelity Bank Plc has announced that it recently elevated a total of 256 staff across various grade levels of the bank.

The bank explained that the exercise was in demonstration of its commitment to rewarding excellence, hard work and dedication amongst staff members.

According to a statement, the promotion exercise which cut across senior, middle and junior management cadres of the bank was based on merit using a transparent and robust performance management system in line with global best practices.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo, explained that the move was in line with the bank’s institutionalised reward and recognition system.

“Nearly four years ago when we commenced this new growth phase, we promised to make reward for performance and career progression, topmost priority. We have kept that promise without fail,” he said.



He explained that Fidelity Bank maintains a highly competitive, professional and performance driven work place culture.

“The employees who were promoted were selected through an enhanced performance management system based on clearly articulated promotion criteria” he stated.

Whilst congratulating the beneficiaries, he urged staff members to redouble their efforts towards achieving better financial results in 2017, adding that “our aim is to remain an employer of first choice, and to achieve this we will continuously motivate our people”.

In 2015, Fidelity Bank was ranked amongst the list of best banks to work for in Nigeria. In a study conducted by Venture Africa, an online platform for news and analysis about African businesses, in conjunction with Jobberman.com, Nigeria’s employment website, the lender emerged one of the top 12 most preferred places to work in the country.