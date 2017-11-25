- Advertisement -

The Institute of Islamic Finance Professionals of Nigeria has said that embracing the Islamic financial system is one of the best ways the country’s economy can witness rapid improvement.

Making the statement in Lagos during the induction of 118 professional members, the organisation, through some of its principal officers, said that against the widespread belief that the newly acquired N100bn Sukuk Bond by the Federal Government was a ploy to Islamise the country, the system held many benefits for the economy of Nigeria if fully embraced.

Acting President of the IIFPN, Dr. Tajudeen Yusuf, while calling on leaders within the country’s financial sector to fully tap into the system to improve the nation’s economy, said the group would continue to create awareness on Islamic finance and develop expertise among young professionals in the sector.

He said, “One thing about Islamic finance is innovativeness; there is much flexibility in it. Without research efforts, you cannot benefit from the values that Islamic finance will give.

“As a country aiming to compete with the rest of the world in terms of development, we must now look in this direction to make things better.”

While also urging Nigerians to embrace the Islamic finance system, Chairman, Advisory Board of the organisation, Alhaji Umar Abdul-Mutallab, said citizens must set aside religious sentiments for the country to enjoy the benefits of the system.

He said, “Islamic finance system is an answer to Nigeria’s economic problem. Many developed and developing economies are using Islamic finance as a necessary tool for financial inclusion with regard to financing large infrastructural projects and Nigeria cannot afford to miss out on this opportunity.”