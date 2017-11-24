- Advertisement -

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee meeting was on Thursday postponed due to what was described as discrepancies in revenue figures presented to the committee by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

The meeting, which is usually convened to consider and approve revenue allocation to the three tiers of government, is presided over by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.

Other members of the committee are the Accountant General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris; commissioners for finance of the 36 states; and representatives of revenue-generating agencies such as the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Nigeria Customs Service and the NNPC, among others.

The Chairman, Forum of Finance Commissioners of FAAC, Mr. Mahmoud Yunusa, confirmed the discrepancies in figures and the subsequent postponement of the meeting.

Yunusa, who is the commissioner representing Adamawa State, said the forum came to the decision after discussing with their respective state governors.

He explained that following the discussion with the governors, the commissioners were given directives to ask for the postponement of the meeting pending the reconciliation of the revenue figures.

Yunusa stated, “The meeting has been postponed until we reconcile the figures in the accounts.

“I sincerely apologise for keeping everyone, but this is the position of our principals through the chairman, Governors’ Forum, even though the matter was discussed at length during the National Economic Council meeting, when all the governors were present.

“So we should all take our leave and wait for the next date, which will be announced later.”

Yunusa said that the finance commissioners as well as the state accountant generals would meet next week to decide when to reconvene the meeting.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had said that a minimum amount of N700bn must be generated and shared by the FAAC monthly to the three tiers of government to enable them to meet up with obligations of salary payment, statutory transfers and debt services.

Osinbajo had, while speaking at the opening session of a two-day national workshop on alternative sources of revenue generation for sustainable development in states and local councils in Nigeria, said the huge funds required to run the programmes of government had made it imperative to find alternative sources of revenue.