The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retained the monetary policy rate at 14 percent.

The apex bank also left the cash reserve ratio (CRR) at 22.5 percent.

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the CBN, made this known on Tuesday while announcing the decision of the committee in Abuja.

Emefiele said only one of the nine members of the committee voted against the decision.