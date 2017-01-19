Advertisement

NAICOM to verify capital bases of insurance companies in 2017

NAICOM to verify capital bases of insurance companies in 2017
Advertisement

The National Insurance Commission on Thursday in Abuja said it would commence verification of the capital resources of all insurance companies in 2017.

Rasaaq Salami, the Head of Corporate Affairs at NAICOM, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the verification exercise would commence in the first quarter of the year.

According to Salami, the measure will ensure the protection of policy holders and beneficiaries of insurance contracts against unexpected losses by insurance company.

According to him, the verification of capital will entail a verification of the assets and liability of all insurance companies.

Advertisement

He said the commission would also ensure that professionals, who took part in financial reporting, discharged their duties credibly.

Salami said: “The commission will also expect that all professionals that participate in financial reporting supply chain will ensure their duties in the evaluation of the assets and liabilities.

“They are also expected to ensure their duties in the issuance of opinion on financial reports are discharged creditably in accordance with extant laws and professional standards.’’

NAN reports that one of the mandates of the NAICOM is to ensure the regulation of insurance companies and protection of insurance policy holders.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: Discover 2 hot ways to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed, and enlarge your manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.