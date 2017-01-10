$300m diaspora bond out in March – Adeosun

Advertisement

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, on Tuesday said the $300 million diaspora bond approved by the National Assembly will be rolled out in March.

Adeosun spoke when the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

“We are hoping to roll out by March, the diaspora bond where Nigerian in the diaspora who wants to invest in the country can key into.

“Beyond that of course, the investment opportunities in Nigeria are very huge, a lot of diasporan who are interested in investing at home are encouraged to do so.

“Government is putting in place a lot of incentives such as infrastructures and also creates conducive environment for them to thrive. We are encouraging them to come back home and join the trend,” she said.

Adeosun noted that the Ministry of Trade and Investment is working on ease of doing business and to reduce the bottlenecks, bureaucracy and a lots of red tapes hindering people from doing businesses in the country.

Adesoun, who was optimistic that 2017 would be a better year for Nigeria, said the country is going to overcome its challenges and all hands must be on deck to restore the economy.

“We are very confident that Nigeria is going to overcome its challenges. We have to ensure that we invest and ensure that the economy is moving,” the minister said.