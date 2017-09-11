The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced Electronic Certificate of Capital Importation (eCCI) platform in a bid to boost foreign investment inflows to Nigeria.

Director, Trade and Exchange, CBN, Mr W.D Gotring, disclosed this last Friday in a circular titled: ‘‘Implementation of Electronic Certificate of Capital Importation (eCCI) platform”.

The circular stated: “In a bid to enhance transparency and efficient processing of foreign investment flows to the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria hereby informs the Authorised dealers and the public of the deployment of Electronic Certificate of Capital Importation (eCCI) platform.

“The eCCI shall replace the hard copy CCI that is typically issued with respect to capital inflows, cash and machinery inclusive.

“Consequently effective from Monday 11th September, 2017, the processing of Certificate of Capital Importation in Nigeria shall only be done electronically on the eCCI platform.