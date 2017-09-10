The Bank of Industry (BOI) has concluded plans with over 100 Development Financial Institutions (DFIs), Association of Africa Development Finance Institution (AADFIs) in Africa and Europe, with the aim of reviewing prudential guidelines for DFIs and boost lending.

- Advertisement -

To prepare the ground works for its November conference billed for Abuja, AADFIs Secretary General, Mr. Joseph Alfred Amihere, and his team has held a meeting with the Bank of Industry (BOI) management team.

“The conference is a prestigious event bringing together members from over 100 countries and outside Africa.’’

The Managing Director of BOI, Mr. Kayode Pitan, said the benefits of the conference would be a win-win for all parties.