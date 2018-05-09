The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday boosted the inter-bank Foreign Exchange market with another sum of $210 million.

The apex bank again offered the sum of $100 million to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market. The Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) segment received the sum of $55 million while the sum of $55 million was apportioned to invisibles such as tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA).

A statement from the banks’ acting director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, confirmed the figures and reiterated CBNs capacity to continue to sustain the foreign exchange intervention.

Okorafor urged authorised dealers to help sustain the confidence in the foreign exchange market by continuing to honour requests from customers with genuine needs.

It will be recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria last week Friday, intervened in the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) to the tune of $349.34 million.

Meanwhile, the Naira, yesterday continued to maintain its stability in the FOREX market, exchanging at an average of N362 to the dollar at both the BDC and parallel segment of the market.