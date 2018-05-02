The African Development Bank (AfDB) says it is partnering the Federal government to ensure youth development in the country.

Ms Oley Dibba-Wadda Director of Human Capital, Youth and skills development disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Abidjan.

“We are working with the government now to organize the private sector round table and we will be looking at how to spot youth development.

“The country requested for that and they have sent a letter to president and so, we are looking at how we will support them.

“I was recently in Nigeria, about two months ago, with the Minister of Labour and Employment to organize this round table that will bring private sector, youths organizations, government and different stakeholders,’’ she said.

According to her, the idea is to look at what the issues are and how to address them.

She noted that the bank had started conducting studies at the macro level to see what the key issues were to address and support that.

He noted that the bank was working on establishing center for excellence to support youths especially in the area of ICT and also digitalization.

“Nigeria is top on the work we are doing for youths in Agriculture, ICT and industrialization and other different areas of interest,’’ she added

Commenting on human capital development in the region, she said that the bank had been providing support with private sector to boost human capital in the region.

She said that much emphasis was on involving on agriculture for business

She noted that the target of the bank was to ensure that Africa becomes the global food basket in the next 20 years.

According to her, the banks is targeting creation of 25 million jobs over the next 25 years adding that about 50 million people will be impacted.

On Youth Migration to the West, she noted that the bank had focused on Nigeria, Mali, Niger, Sierre Leone to train youths to refocus their mind to better things that would improve their lives.