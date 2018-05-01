The Central Bank of Nigeria has denied reports that a section of its head office in Abuja was razed by fire on Tuesday evening.

The bank’s spokesman Isaac Okoroafor said the smoke passersby saw was an unusual pall of exhaust from one of the power generators on the premise.

He explained that smoke triggered the fire alarm system, which alerted officials of the fire services who rushed to the bank.

He stated faulty generator was already undergoing repairs and that work was not interrupted.

He assured the general public that there has been no fire at the CBN building.