Recent data provided by the World Bank says 118 million Nigerians do not have bank accounts.

According to the latest Global Findex Database report released on Thursday at the ongoing Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group in Washington DC, 40 percent of Nigerian adults have bank accounts.

The report said Nigeria and six other countries are home to nearly half of the 1.7 billion people who do not have bank accounts.

The National Population Commission (NPC) recently said Nigeria’s estimated population is 198 million.

“Globally, about 1.7 billion adults remain unbanked—without an account at a financial institution or through a mobile money provider. Indeed, nearly half live in just seven developing economies: Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, and Pakistan,” the report read.

“The gap between men and women in developing economies remains unchanged since 2011, at 9 percentage points.”

The Bretton Wood institution said most people in sub-Saharan African countries saved for a business in contrast to adults in high-income economies who save for old age.

“Nearly half of adults in high-income economies reported saving for old age. In developing economies only 16 percent did. Saving for a business is more common in many Sub-Saharan African economies— reported by 29 percent or more of adults in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Nigeria, for example,” it said.